Midtown Auburn holds second annual Winter Market

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Midtown Auburn held its second annual Winter Market.

Midtown Auburn had vendors, music, Santa and Mrs. Claus - even Auburn mascot Aubie showed up for a bit. The second annual Midtown Winter Market returned to “Main Street.”

Guests also danced to live music, sampled different foods, and took holiday pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“We love hosting events like this where families are encouraged to come out and participate,” said Olivia Hines, General Manager of Midtown Auburn. “Auburn is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and we need more family friendly events.”

Pets that are up for adoption from Lee County Humane Society were also the event.

