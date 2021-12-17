Most city facilities to close for Christmas, New Year’s in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Most facilities will be closed in Auburn during the holidays.

Facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24, and Friday, Dec. 31, during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Public Safety services including police, fire and communications will remain on their regular schedules.

There will be no changes to the garbage, trash and recycling pickup schedules during these weeks.

The Auburn Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Book drops will remain open, and the online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines are always available.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 with the exception of the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

The center will be open Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

All parks, playgrounds and cemeteries remain open sunup to sundown throughout the holidays.

