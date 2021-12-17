Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Most city facilities to close for Christmas, New Year’s in Auburn

(City of Auburn)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Most facilities will be closed in Auburn during the holidays.

Facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24, and Friday, Dec. 31, during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Public Safety services including police, fire and communications will remain on their regular schedules.

There will be no changes to the garbage, trash and recycling pickup schedules during these weeks.

The Auburn Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Book drops will remain open, and the online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines are always available.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 with the exception of the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

The center will be open Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

All parks, playgrounds and cemeteries remain open sunup to sundown throughout the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Student sent to hospital after fight at Baker Middle School
Student sent to hospital after altercation at Baker Middle School
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City
UPDATE: Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims
Russell County holds 11th annual Christmas party
Fourth Street Baptist Church hosts monthly Sickle Cell Mobile Unit
Opelika Environmental Services announces several recycling changes