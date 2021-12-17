Business Break
Muscogee County School District adds extra security amid social media challenges, threats

Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District logo(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is aware of social media challenges that encourages students to make threats to the schools.

The posts have been made nationwide - therefore, it did not originate in Columbus or in the Muscogee County School District, however, the local school district is taking extra precautions.

According to an email from the Muscogee County School District:

The district is adding extra security and police presence as an extra precaution to the social media challenges.

“Even if these types of threats are not credible, they can result in a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to closely monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them frequently about appropriate online behavior,” said the Muscogee County School District.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please utilize MCSD’s anonymous reporting website by clicking HERE or notify a school staff member or contact the Muscogee County School District Police at 706-748-2743.

