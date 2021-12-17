Muscogee County School District adds extra security amid social media challenges, threats

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is aware of social media challenges that encourages students to make threats to the schools.

The posts have been made nationwide - therefore, it did not originate in Columbus or in the Muscogee County School District, however, the local school district is taking extra precautions.

According to an email from the Muscogee County School District:

We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While the FBI nor we believe the threats to be credible, our Muscogee County School Police Department and Columbus Police Department are closely monitoring the situation and taking these issues very seriously.

The district is adding extra security and police presence as an extra precaution to the social media challenges.

“Even if these types of threats are not credible, they can result in a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to closely monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them frequently about appropriate online behavior,” said the Muscogee County School District.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please utilize MCSD’s anonymous reporting website by clicking HERE or notify a school staff member or contact the Muscogee County School District Police at 706-748-2743.

