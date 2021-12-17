Opelika Environmental Services announces several recycling changes

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika Environmental Services Department has announced several recycling changes.

Beginning Friday, December 17, the OES Department will no longer take batteries at both of the recycling centers: 8th Avenue and Jeter Avenue.

However, three stores in Tiger Town are accepting batteries for recycling which includes Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Battery Source.

In order to get some of our recycling items out of the weather, OES placed a refurbished shipping container at the 8th Avenue Recycling Center. This container will handle electronics, shredded paper and aluminum cans - both must be in plastic bags, one-gallon cans of paint and cooking oil in its original container.

Electronics OES will accept for recycling includes:

Flat screen monitors

Laptop computers

Smart phones

Gaming systems

For more information or questions, please call 334-705-5480.

