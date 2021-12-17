Business Break
Rain for the First Half of the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast
Fall at Callaway Resort and Gardens
Fall at Callaway Resort and Gardens(Angela Jones)
By Anna Sims
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a foggy start to the day, clouds sticking around today will keep things warm and muggy with highs in the mid-70s. Stray showers will filter in overnight, but tomorrow afternoon scattered showers and storms return to the forecast while highs stay in the 70s ahead of a cold front! Once the front clears through we will keep a few stray showers in the forecast on Sunday morning before sunshine and 60s for highs return to the region! The work week features more storms on Tuesday before we settle things down again with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s through the end of the week. Christmas Eve should be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-60s, and Christmas morning is looking just fine too! We will have to keep a close eye on Christmas afternoon as we have seen a few hints of showers, but we will continue to fine-tune that forecast throughout the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

