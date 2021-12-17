Business Break
Rain and Storms Return to Start the Weekend as Warm Air Sticks Around Another Day

Tyler’s Forecast
Tyler Allender
Tyler Allender
By Tyler Allender
Dec. 17, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly cloudy skies for tonight across the Valley. A few isolated showers are possible with lows in the lower 60s. We will have a mixed bag of weather for the weekend. Saturday will definitely be the wetter of the two weekend days as a cold front approaches. Rain and storms are likely at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. A couple storms could pack gusty winds. Otherwise, it will be warm with a high around 72 degrees. We’ll hold onto the chance of a few isolated showers Sunday morning. Highs in the low 60s. From there, Monday looks drier and cooler with highs in the 50s. Another system is expected to swing through Tuesday give us a good potential for scattered showers and clouds. A dreary day with highs again in the 50s. After Wednesday morning starts off in the mid 30s, we start a warming trend again Wednesday under lots of sunshine. As we approach Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures warm up once again with highs well into the 60s, maybe near 70 once again just in time for Christmas Day itself.

