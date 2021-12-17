Business Break
Russell County holds 11th annual Christmas party

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 11th annual Russell County Christmas Party was held on Friday afternoon, December 17, at the courthouse.

Russell County Commissioner Ronnie Reed hosted the toy and bike giveaway - with over 100 bikes and toys. Each family took one bike home.

‘’Every year seems to get bigger and bigger and we are being blessed,” said Commissioner Ronnie Reed. “I wanna thank God for all the things that he give us.”

On top of leaving with a handful of gifts, the commissioner made sure families left with full stomachs as well - as every person who attended the event got lunch.

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Student sent to hospital after fight at Baker Middle School
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City
