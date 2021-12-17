Russell County holds 11th annual Christmas party

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 11th annual Russell County Christmas Party was held on Friday afternoon, December 17, at the courthouse.

Russell County Commissioner Ronnie Reed hosted the toy and bike giveaway - with over 100 bikes and toys. Each family took one bike home.

‘’Every year seems to get bigger and bigger and we are being blessed,” said Commissioner Ronnie Reed. “I wanna thank God for all the things that he give us.”

On top of leaving with a handful of gifts, the commissioner made sure families left with full stomachs as well - as every person who attended the event got lunch.

