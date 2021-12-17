Vehicle fire leaves lanes blocked on River Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle fire has left lanes blocked on River Road in Columbus.

Fire crews and police are on the scene - near the roundabout - rerouting traffic.

According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, the accident involves a fire entrapment. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Traffic is currently being detoured from that area.

