Vehicle fire leaves lanes blocked on River Road in Columbus
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle fire has left lanes blocked on River Road in Columbus.
Fire crews and police are on the scene - near the roundabout - rerouting traffic.
According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, the accident involves a fire entrapment. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.
Traffic is currently being detoured from that area.
