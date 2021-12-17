Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Toy Drive donations to be delivered to children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley

WTVM Editorial 12/15/21: WTVM Toy Drive Underway
WTVM Editorial 12/15/21: WTVM Toy Drive Underway
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today officially caps off the 2021 WTVM toy drive.

The annual WTVM News Leader 9 Toy Drive was a huge success all thanks to you and your generous efforts. What happens to the toys you donate? There’s a process to get them to their next destination.

The first stop of the day in delivering Christmas cheer was to the Department of Family and Children Services - the toys will help their annual “Secret Santa” efforts.

This was just one truckload of many!

Then, the Mobile Alert Center headed back to our Wynton Road home for more. This time loading up box after box after box full of toys for the Valley Rescue Mission.

“It’s hard not to have a smile on your face when you see children who are benefitting,” said Greg Wilson with the Valley Rescue Mission. “You see a mother who is absolutely thankful and gracious for the toys she’s able to pick up and take home.”

“Take the helping hand,” said Sharon Davis, Valley Rescue recipient. “You never know where it may lead you in your life.”

Truckloads of toys - now on the way to a new home and some very deserving children - all thanks to you... The News Leader 9 family.

Thanks to our many great sponsors who made this a great success. And thanks to all of you at home who helped by donating a toy.

They all make a difference.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Student sent to hospital after fight at Baker Middle School
Student sent to hospital after altercation at Baker Middle School
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy injured during encounter with stolen vehicle suspect
Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City
UPDATE: Shooting investigation underway on Richmond Park Dr. in Phenix City

Latest News

Heavy police presence at Terrace Dr. in Columbus
Woman shot at Terrace Dr. in Columbus
US President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to 94-year-old retired Army colonel Ralph...
Col. Ralph Puckett to receive Eagle Scout Award in 2022
Columbus Aquatic Center hosts Winter Wonderland event
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims