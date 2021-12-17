WTVM Toy Drive donations to be delivered to children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today officially caps off the 2021 WTVM toy drive.

The annual WTVM News Leader 9 Toy Drive was a huge success all thanks to you and your generous efforts. What happens to the toys you donate? There’s a process to get them to their next destination.

The first stop of the day in delivering Christmas cheer was to the Department of Family and Children Services - the toys will help their annual “Secret Santa” efforts.

This was just one truckload of many!

Then, the Mobile Alert Center headed back to our Wynton Road home for more. This time loading up box after box after box full of toys for the Valley Rescue Mission.

“It’s hard not to have a smile on your face when you see children who are benefitting,” said Greg Wilson with the Valley Rescue Mission. “You see a mother who is absolutely thankful and gracious for the toys she’s able to pick up and take home.”

“Take the helping hand,” said Sharon Davis, Valley Rescue recipient. “You never know where it may lead you in your life.”

Truckloads of toys - now on the way to a new home and some very deserving children - all thanks to you... The News Leader 9 family.

Thanks to our many great sponsors who made this a great success. And thanks to all of you at home who helped by donating a toy.

They all make a difference.

