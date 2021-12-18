Columbus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has issued a critical alert for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

63-year-old Henry Kim Parker was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities say it is unknown what he was wearing. Parker is described as 5′8″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

News Leader 9 reached out to Columbus police for additional details. We’ll provide an update when we hear back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parker is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim at 706-653-3449. Police warn the public to not approach him.

