Dollar General burglary suspect sought in Talbot County

(Source: Talbot County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOX SPRINGS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to the burglary of a business in Box Springs.

Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Darrell Juahmar Walker. He is described as 6′3″ tall, weighing about 225 pounds.

On December 15, the sheriff’s office says Walker used a pry bar to force open the doors at the Dollar General on Box Springs Spur. He allegedly entered the store, damaged the alarm system, and attempted to open and take the safe.

We’re told Walker was driving a blue Ford Crown Victoria. An active warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8681.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

