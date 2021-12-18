EXCLUSIVE: Father of Kamarie Holland speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an exclusive interview, the father of little five year old, Kamarie Holland, tells News Leader 9 he has been emotionally drained since the passing of his daughter and thanks the community for the outpouring of love and support.

Corey Holland says since his daughter’s passing earlier this week, the days have been nothing short of hard but he says the one bright spot in the midst of it all was the tremendous outpouring of love and support from the community.

The father says his life is an emotional roller coaster since his daughter was raped and killed earlier this week in Phenix City. Police say 37-year-old Jeremy Williams is responsible.

“You reap what you sow,” said Holland regarding his daughter’s alleged killer.

”I’m glad they brought him over here to Alabama. Because guess what they want. What we want. You read between the lines,” said neighbor, Joveta Lewis

Williams is being charged with capital murder in Alabama.

Per Alabama law, Williams will either face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

“Today, I probably only cried like once or twice but Monday on up to here, I’ve been so drained,” said Holland.

And Holland says, that’s because not only has he been grieving the death of one child, but he’s been fighting to gain back custody of his son.

”They tried but we rocky, he’s coming home. We beat that,” said Holland.

According to the father, his three-year-old, who has the same mother as Kamarie -Kristi Hoskins- was taken from him right after his daughter’s death.

He says he allowed the children to visit their mother, who has not supposed to have the kids without supervision.

“We believe that the mother and the offender did have a relationship not from a dating perspective but did know each other,” said Lee County Sheriff Heath Taylor in an earlier press conference.

Holland adds, the kids’ mother, who has a history of drug abuse, only had the kids less than 24 hours before Kamarie was taken by 37-year-old Williams.

Sheriff Heath Taylor also pointed out this week, Williams is a known drug dealer but declined to say if drugs were involved in the little girl’s abduction.

Like many parents, Corey Holland says he always wanted to do what’s best for his children.

That’s why five years ago when he moved from Chicago to Phenix City, all he had on his mind was creating a better life for his daughter who would soon be born.

”Kamarie was not even born yet but I moved down here to take her from that upbringing back home,” said Holland.

”I appreciate all y’all doing. I hope it doesn’t stop here. We’re strong together,” said Holland about the support from the community.

No word on if or when any other arrests will be made in this investigation.

Police remain tight-lipped due to a gag order being issued by a judge earlier this week.

