Hamilton couple goes all out with Christmas decorations

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A Hamilton couple is going all out with their holiday decorations for the fifth year in a row.

The Christmas lights are set to music - all you have to is turn your radio to 101.1 FM when you drive by.

Larry and Delly Dorne added treats, including popcorn and sweets, for this year’s “Listen to These Lights” event. They even had a flame thrower.

The duo is accepting food donations that will go to the FOCUS food ministry in Harris County.

“It makes me feel good. I really enjoy the kids enjoying the show,” said Larry Dorne.

“We do take donations - the donations we collect go to our FOCUS ministry out here in Hamilton, said Delly Dorne. “They do many good things in the community. This weekend, we’re taking canned good and non-perishables.”

The couple recently spoke with officials from ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight.

You can find the light show at 766 Sweetbay Parkway in Hamiliton on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

