Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Historic Liberty Theatre seeking to combat rising crime

Liberty Theatre prepares to reopen
Liberty Theatre prepares to reopen
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A staple in the community - The Liberty Theatre Cultural Center - is planning to re-open next year.

One of the items at the top of their agenda is continuing programs to combat crime.

One of just four historic African-American theaters in the state of Georgia, Liberty legends who have graced their stage include Blues singer Ma Rainey and Jazz singer, dancer and actor Cab Calloway.

The theatre opened in 1924. It became a segregated movie theatre and ultimately closed in the 70s and reopened in the late 90s.

“Collaborations are a huge part of what we do. We were actually over at the Grannies on Guard event with Ms. Rasheeda Ali at Frank Chester yesterday. We definitely will continue to work with the schools as much as we can, with local churches,” said Dr. Shae Anderson, Executive Director at the Liberty Theatre.

However, that’s not the only way they plan to continue helping the youth. Liberty Theatre’s Executive Director Shae Anderson says she’ll resume her Robert Lamar Anderson Academy aimed at helping at-risk males.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Student sent to hospital after fight at Baker Middle School
Student sent to hospital after altercation at Baker Middle School
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
Three men arrested during traffic stop in Columbus
UPDATE: Auburn police arrest Columbus man on multiple charges
UPDATE: Auburn police arrest Columbus man on multiple charges
Heavy police presence at Terrace Dr. in Columbus
Woman shot at Terrace Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus law enforcement agencies grapple with staffing shortage
Columbus law enforcement agencies grapple with staffing shortage
Salvation Army offers rent relief to Russell Co. residents
Salvation Army offers rent relief to Russell Co. residents
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car vs. motorcycle crash at North Lumpkin Rd. and Thornton Dr.
1 dead in car vs. motorcycle crash on North Lumpkin Rd., Thornton Dr.
Heavy police presence at Terrace Dr. in Columbus
Woman shot at Terrace Dr. in Columbus