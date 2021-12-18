Historic Liberty Theatre seeking to combat rising crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A staple in the community - The Liberty Theatre Cultural Center - is planning to re-open next year.

One of the items at the top of their agenda is continuing programs to combat crime.

One of just four historic African-American theaters in the state of Georgia, Liberty legends who have graced their stage include Blues singer Ma Rainey and Jazz singer, dancer and actor Cab Calloway.

The theatre opened in 1924. It became a segregated movie theatre and ultimately closed in the 70s and reopened in the late 90s.

“Collaborations are a huge part of what we do. We were actually over at the Grannies on Guard event with Ms. Rasheeda Ali at Frank Chester yesterday. We definitely will continue to work with the schools as much as we can, with local churches,” said Dr. Shae Anderson, Executive Director at the Liberty Theatre.

However, that’s not the only way they plan to continue helping the youth. Liberty Theatre’s Executive Director Shae Anderson says she’ll resume her Robert Lamar Anderson Academy aimed at helping at-risk males.

