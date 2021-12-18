Business Break
Man injured following Victory Dr. shooting in Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot on Victory Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene in the Victory Plaza shopping center, which includes Dollar General, around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say the shooting victim was alert and talking; however, his condition is unknown.

There’s no word yet on a suspect or possible motive.

We’ll provide details on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

