Man injured following Victory Dr. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot on Victory Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene in the Victory Plaza shopping center, which includes Dollar General, around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say the shooting victim was alert and talking; however, his condition is unknown.

There’s no word yet on a suspect or possible motive.

We’ll provide details on air and online as we learn more.

