More than 100 isolated after 27 COVID cases in Muscogee Co. Schools
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100 students and school-based employees are isolated after 27 positive cases were reported in Muscogee County Schools.
This data is from the week of December 13 - 17.
Students:
- 17 positive cases (-6 from previous week)
- 107 self quarantines or isolations (+56 from previous week)
Employees:
- 10 positive cases (+5 from previous week)
- 11 self quarantines or isolations (+6 from previous week)
The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.
