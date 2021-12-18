More than 100 isolated after 27 COVID cases in Muscogee Co. Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100 students and school-based employees are isolated after 27 positive cases were reported in Muscogee County Schools.

This data is from the week of December 13 - 17.

Students:

17 positive cases (-6 from previous week)

107 self quarantines or isolations (+56 from previous week)

Employees:

10 positive cases (+5 from previous week)

11 self quarantines or isolations (+6 from previous week)

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

