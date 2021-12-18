Salvation Army offers rent relief to Russell Co. residents

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Salvation Army has COVID relief money for people living in Russell County.

The Salvation Army received more Russell County COVID response fund money to assist people in need of rent relief.

Stephanie Bennison with the Salvation Army says anyone impacted by COVID can qualify to receive funding.

Applications are located at the Salvation Army building at 1718 Second Avenue in Columbus.

Although it is months after the eviction moratorium, Bennison says the impacts of the pandemic are still causing many people to be behind on rent.

“We are trying to ensure that people who are having a hard time have a little cushion from the Salvation Army. There are numerous evictions going on and we receive hundreds of calls each day asking do we assist with rent because they have received their eviction notice,” said

Each family can receive up to $1000 depending on what assistance is needed.

The Salvation Army need to get the money out into the community and are asking people in Russell County to reach out if they need help.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.