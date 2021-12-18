Strong Storms Possible Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast today as a disturbance rolls through the valley. Most of these storms will come into the forecast after the noon time hour and will stick around through the late evening. A couple of these storms could be on the stronger side with pockets of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Warm and muggy air will move out of the forecast tomorrow while more dry and cool air moves in behind a cold front to put our highs back in the mid-60s. Mostly cloudy skies and clouds stick around through Tuesday when we have another chance at some showers in the forecast. Once those showers move out, the forecast is going to be much more settled for the rest of the week with sunshine and warmer temperatures taking control! We are talking highs in the upper-60s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

