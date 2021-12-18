Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers posing as law enforcement

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of phone scammers posing as law enforcement.

Authorities say they have received reports of scammers calling and identifying themselves as actual law enforcement officers.

The crooks are reportedly telling people that there is a warrant for their arrest because of missed jury duty. The scammers even go as far as asking for money or a gift card to dismiss the warrant, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that they will never call to advise of an active arrest warrant nor will they solicit money.

If you receive one of these calls, you’re urged to immediately hang up and contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.

