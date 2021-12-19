Business Break
1 dead, 1 critically injured after Singer Dr. shooting in Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Columbus, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened Saturday night on Singer Drive. The Columbus Police Department’s crime scene investigators and homicide detectives responded to the scene. Our crew on the scene saw at least 35 evidence markers.

No further details have been released.

News Leader 9 will provides on air and online as this story develops.

EXCLUSIVE: Father of Kamarie Holland speaks out
