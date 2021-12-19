1 dead, 1 critically injured after Singer Dr. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Columbus, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened Saturday night on Singer Drive. The Columbus Police Department’s crime scene investigators and homicide detectives responded to the scene. Our crew on the scene saw at least 35 evidence markers.

No further details have been released.

