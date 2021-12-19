Business Break
Chatt. Co. School District reports one active COVID case

(WAVE 3 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District has released its latest COVID-19 update.

According to the school district’s new data, one student tested positive for the virus during the week of December 13 - 17. The system says no students or employees were quarantined during that timeframe.

The district has 946 students and 139 employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

