Chatt. Co. School District reports one active COVID case

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District has released its latest COVID-19 update.

According to the school district’s new data, one student tested positive for the virus during the week of December 13 - 17. The system says no students or employees were quarantined during that timeframe.

The district has 946 students and 139 employees.

