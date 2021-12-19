Columbus shelter seeking donations for animals with medical needs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Having just moved into their new building, Animal Ark of Columbus is asking for donations to get the animals in that shelter the medical care they need.

Children and families aren’t the only ones with a Christmas wish list this holiday season. Our four-legged friends have a list of their own.

Eliza, an 8-month-old dog was brought in with a broken leg.

“She’s in need of orthopedic surgery - that’s going to be three thousand to four thousand dollars,” said Paige Shields, director of animal enrichment.

Shields says the shelter can’t afford it and right now medical funds are at the top of their Christmas list.

“It seems that medical cases are coming more often right now and they’re major medical issues,” she explained.

According to Shields, they generally try to keep a few thousand dollars in their medical fund, but right now it’s been a trying season.

“You never know what’s going to come. Right now our medical fund is depleted. So, it makes it hard to step up for animals like Eliza,” she said.

Animal Ark recently moved into their new building and had a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 4.

While the medical fund is important to replenish, the organization also need money and pet supplies donations to readjust to their new building.

Although they are in need of monetary donations and pet supplies, the organization is still hosting its annual “Empty the Shelter” event where people can adopt animals at a lower cost.

“Life in a shelter for the dogs - we try to make it as positive as it can be; however, it’s just not a home,” Shields said.

Animal Ark is located at 7133 Sacerdote Lane in Columbus. If you’d like to donate, click here.

