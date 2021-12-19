Delays expected after wreck on JR Allen Pkwy. WB in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If your Sunday evening commute takes you on JR Allen Parkway westbound, you may experience some delays.

Police, EMS, and fire crews are on the scene of an accident near Exit 4. A WTVM news crew saw an overturned vehicle off the roadway.

Traffic is backing up in the area as only one lane is open. There is no word on injuries at this time.

We’ll provide an update once crews have cleared the scene.

