A Drier Sunday In Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fairly wet night will give away to a drier Sunday, especially later into the day. Morning lows will be quite mild for December standards with 60s, so just a lighter rain jacket will do. Heading into next week we will see a bit of a roller coaster ride in terms of temperatures as 50s take over for Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday featuring a steady rain and some breezy conditions. As we head into late week we dry out with lots of sunshine and warming high temperatures into the 60s and then eventually 70s as we head closer to Christmas. Stay tuned for updated forecasts for the holidays by downloading our free WTVM Weather App. Have a great Saturday night!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.