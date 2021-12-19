Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. state leaders respond to the passing of former Sen. Johnny Isakson

Senator Johnny Isakson (Source: WALB)
Senator Johnny Isakson (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson died overnight Sunday. He was 76.

Isakson represented Georgia’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999-2005 then was a senator from 2005-2019.

During his third term as U.S. Senator, he was forced into retirement in December 2019 because of Parkinson’s disease.

“We are grateful for everyone’s prayers as we mourn the loss of our father,” Isakson’s oldest son, John Isakson said through a press release from Isakson’s team.

The release also said following his retirement from the U.S. Senate, Isakson dedicated his life to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and related dementia through The Isakson Initiative.

Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies

Several state leaders responded to Isakson’s passing.

Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter with a statement:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Father of Kamarie Holland speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Kamarie Holland speaks out
Henry Kim Parker is described as 5′8″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Columbus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
1 dead, 1 critically injured after Singer Dr. shooting in Columbus
Man injured following Victory Dr. shooting in Columbus
Person shot inside vehicle in midtown Columbus

Latest News

Chatt. Co. School District reports one active COVID case
Dollar General burglary suspect taken into custody in Talbot Co.
More than 1,000 children receive Christmas gifts from Columbus organizations
Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative...
Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session