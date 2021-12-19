More than 1,000 children receive Christmas gifts from Columbus organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Christmas just a few days away, some organizations held toy giveaways to ensure every child has a great Christmas.

Saturday, the Diamond Angels, Barefoot, and Faith Ministries held a toy drive in Columbus. The organizations began collecting toys in October for this event.

The Diamond Angels, a local community organization that gives back during the holidays, is made up of brothers and sisters who partner with Barefoot and Faith Ministries to continue the legacy their mother started 13 years ago - collecting toys for kids on Christmas.

At the toy drive, children danced and spent time with family while receiving their new toys.

Jeffery Dennis says this is their second year continuing the tradition without their mother.

“It’s important because we’re here for the community - to bring the youth together. For the kids, it’s a lot of unfortunate families out there - they can use that support for the kids because every kid deserves a toy on Christmas,” said Dennis.

Although their mother is no longer here, the family says she would be proud to see them come together to bring happiness to children on Christmas.

The group gave away toys to more than 1,000 children.

