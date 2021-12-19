Organizations offering free photos with Santa in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas is less than a week away and there’s still time to take photos with Santa!

The community is invited to meet Santa and get photos taken free of charge Sunday evening. It will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 3361 North Lumpkin Road.

The event is sponsored by Charles S. Harrison Post 35 of the American Legion Department of Georgia and Santa for Military Families.

