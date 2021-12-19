Business Break
Person shot inside vehicle in midtown Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A person is recovering after being shot inside of a vehicle in midtown in Columbus.

The incident lead to a large police presence and a road closure at the scene near Country Crossing Plaza and Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road late Saturday night.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say other passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.

There’s no word on a suspect.

News Leader 9 is working to gather more details on this incident. Stay with us on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

