Person shot inside vehicle in midtown Columbus
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A person is recovering after being shot inside of a vehicle in midtown in Columbus.
The incident lead to a large police presence and a road closure at the scene near Country Crossing Plaza and Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road late Saturday night.
We’re told the driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say other passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.
There’s no word on a suspect.
News Leader 9 is working to gather more details on this incident. Stay with us on air and online for the latest.
