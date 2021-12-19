Showers Coming to an End on Sunday

Business Break
A Chattahoochee Valley Sunset
A Chattahoochee Valley Sunset(Angela Jones)
By Anna Sims
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We still have a few stray showers filtering through the valley this morning, but they won’t last much longer as we settle the forecast again for a day or so. A cold front will continue to move through the valley throughout the day which will usher in cooler and drier air over the coming days. By Monday, skies will be mainly cloudy with afternoon highs only in the mid-50s and no rain to mention. We have to deal with scattered showers again on Tuesday while a disturbance moves through the valley with highs struggling to reach the mid 50s. Once this disturbance moves through, we will return to a much more settled forecast with sunshine and climbing afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Christmas Eve will feature mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s, and Christmas day looks similar with lots of sunshine, few clouds, and highs in the lower-70s. Santa may have to ditch his thick jacket, but everything is looking just fine for his arrival with no rain to mention!

