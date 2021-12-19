Suspect wanted after attempted kidnapping in Columbus
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted by Columbus police in connection to an attempted kidnapping incident.
Authorities say a woman was riding her bike on Peabody Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a man tried to force her into his vehicle.
The man reportedly fired a pistol, but the victim was not shot. However, police say the suspect struck the woman with the firearm.
The victim was able to escape. She was transported to Piedmont for non-life-threatening injuries.
A description of the suspect and vehicle driven by the suspect are unknown.
