Two downtown Auburn streets being converted to two-way traffic

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced two of its downtown streetss are being converted to two-way traffic.

Monday, crews will restripe Thomas and Toomers Streets and install new signage to covert both roads from one-way to two-way streets.

City officials say this project is a result of its 2019 Comprehensive Traffic Study. It is expected to improve traffic flow in the area.

The road will be open to one-way traffic while crews make changes.

On-street parking will no longer be allowed on both streets.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

