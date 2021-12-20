Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Biogen cuts the price tag on its Alzheimer’s drug in half

The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment months after the drug debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that can reach $56,000 annually. The drugmaker said Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that starting in January it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50%.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment months after the drug debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that can reach $56,000 annually.

The drugmaker said Monday that starting in January it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50%. That means the annual cost for a person of average weight will amount to $28,200.

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in a statement that too many patients were not being offered the drug due to “financial considerations,” and their disease had progressed beyond the point where Aduhelm could help.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Singer Dr. shooting in Columbus
Suspect wanted after attempted kidnapping in Columbus
Person shot inside vehicle in midtown Columbus
Henry Kim Parker is described as 5′8″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Columbus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Wreck cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. WB in Columbus

Latest News

Stacker compiled Metacritic data on all Christmas movies and ranked them according to their...
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill
Crash with vehicle fire causing delays on Hwy. 280 SB in Lee County
New York City is dealing with a new spike in COVID-19-related cases.
COVID-19 cases surge ahead of Christmas