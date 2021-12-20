Business Break
City of Opelika reminds rental property owners of upcoming registration

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is reminding rental property owners of an upcoming registration due date.

Property owners must register by January 1. In late September, the City of Opelika approved an ordinance adopting a registration and inspection program for residential properties being rented within the city.

Opelika officials say the city is developing an app where landlords will be able to register properties. It’s expected to available in the coming months.

You can mail or bring in the rental registration form and fee payment to the city’s Building Inspections Office located at 700 Fox Trail.

Click here to download the form.

