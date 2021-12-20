Business Break
Columbus Consolidated Government to hold hiring event

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new year is officially less than two weeks away. If you’re looking to kick off 2022 with a new career, there’s a hiring event happening next month.

The Columbus Consolidated Government is holding the event at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street, on Wednesday, January 5. It will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Numerous positions are available including administration, equipment operators, bus operators, event staff, police and fire, emergency operations, and food & beverage staff.

The entities include Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Work Source Georgia, METRA, and Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk.

Officials say they will be hiring on the spot and select positions will include sign-on bonuses.

To apply ahead of time, click here.

