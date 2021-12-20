Business Break
Crash with vehicle fire causing delays on Hwy. 280 SB in Lee County

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash involving a vehicle fire is causing delays on Highway 280 southbound in Lee County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened near mile marker 126 at Lee Road 179.

Moderate delays are expected as one lane is blocked. Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution.

We’ll provide an update when the scene has been cleared.

