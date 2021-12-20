Business Break
Early morning fire destroys Columbus home days before Christmas

The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Infantry Drive and Munson Drive in Columbus.
The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Infantry Drive and Munson Drive in Columbus.(Source: WTVM)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning fire has destroyed a Columbus home just days before Christmas.

The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Infantry Drive and Munson Drive. It fully engulfed the home and caused the roof to collapse.

Thankfully, all five people inside the home were able to escape without injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News Leader 9 will have more on this story in our evening newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

