A Gloomy Start To Christmas Week

How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One round of rain yesterday gave us a healthy dose of a couple inches accumulation. But focusing on tonight and Monday we will notice it became sharply cooler with lots of 30s and 40s by tomorrow morning, The afternoon under a lot of cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 50s, so the jacket will be needed all day, but no rain expected. Now Tuesday you will absolutely need the rain gear as a steady rain is forecast the entire day with highs stuck in the 40s, a raw day no doubt about it. But the news gets better the further we progress into the week with sunshine Wednesday and thereafter as highs climb into the 60s and yes 70s too. Christmas weekend will be unseasonably warm and dry with lots of 70s, with the next chance of rain not returning until after next weekend. Have a great week ahead!

