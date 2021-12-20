Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery to appear in federal court Monday for pre-trial hearing

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The three men facing federal hate crime charges for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are expected to appear in court Monday.

A pre-trial hearing is set for 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William Roddie Bryan Jr., all face a number of federal charges that include interference with Arbery’s rights based on his race and color, attempted kidnapping, and using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Last month, a Glynn County jury convicted all three men for the murder of Arbery - a 25-year- old Black man. Arbery was chased by the men and shot while jogging through a Brunswick area neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

The federal trial for the three defendants is set to begin on Feb. 7, 2022.

Ahmaud Arbery Case

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Singer Dr. shooting in Columbus
Suspect wanted after attempted kidnapping in Columbus
Person shot inside vehicle in midtown Columbus
Henry Kim Parker is described as 5′8″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Columbus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Wreck cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. WB in Columbus

Latest News

11-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Columbus
Wreck cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. WB in Columbus
Two downtown Auburn streets being converted to two-way traffic
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died Sunday at the age of 76.
Georgia lawmakers remember former Sen. Johnny Isakson