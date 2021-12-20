Muscogee Sports, Inc. to acquire Magic Circle Trampoline

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee Sports, Inc. announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Magic Circle Trampoline.

Columbus-based Magic Circle Trampoline manufactures trampolines and other outdoor products.

“Continuing the tradition of producing quality trampolines in the USA will remain our focus,” said Jeff Vinson, CEO of Muscogee Sports, Inc. “Magic Circle has manufactured outdoor products for over 40 years and has established its brand as a market leader and innovator. We are excited about this acquisition and plan to invest in several growth initiatives.”

Muscogee Sports, Inc. is a strategic partner to Ridgeway Outdoors, Inc. and Muscogee Mills, Inc. Ridgeway is a global manufacturer and licensing company focused on consumer products. Muscogee Mills manufactures towel products for markets including hospitality and ad specialty.

All three companies will continue operations in Columbus. The companies plan to consolidate their headquarters at one location while manufacturing will remain at the current facilities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

