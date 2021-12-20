Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Man runs down brother-in-law after party fight

(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for a man accused of using his truck to kill his brother-in-law after a Christmas party and a fight.

Gwinnett County police say they don’t know what started the fight Saturday morning between 34-year old Ernesto Pelayo, of Lilburn, and his sister’s husband, 41-year-old Juan Davila, of the Lawrenceville community.

Police say the fight started behind the house where the party was held and wound up in the street. Police say that about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Pelayo got into his truck, ran it into Davila, and drove off. A call for comment to a possible business number for Pelayo was answered by a woman who hung up when a reporter identified herself.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Singer Dr. shooting in Columbus
Suspect wanted after attempted kidnapping in Columbus
Person shot inside vehicle in midtown Columbus
Henry Kim Parker is described as 5′8″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Columbus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Wreck cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. WB in Columbus

Latest News

City of Opelika reminds rental property owners of upcoming registration
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery to appear in federal court Monday for pre-trial hearing
11-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Columbus
Wreck cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. WB in Columbus