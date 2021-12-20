Teen injured in officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 16-year-old was injured in officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

On the evening of December 19, a Columbus police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. As the officer approached the car, the driver of the vehicle pointed a handgun at him and fled the scene.

On December 20 around 11 a.m., Columbus patrol units recognized the suspect vehicle. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, and the driver fled from police. As a result, the suspect became involved in a hit-and-run accident. He continued to flee and abandoned his vehicle in the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway.

Officers located the teen on foot in the area of the 7600 block of Kayne Boulevard.

The suspect was in possession of a firearm. The officers gave him commands to drop his weapon, but he did not comply - resulting in an officer firing their weapon, striking the suspect in the leg.

The suspect’s injuries were non-life threatening.

According to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, the 16-year-old was taken into custody and will be tried as an adult since he pointed a pistol at the police.

At the time of the incident the suspect had active warrants for the following:

Aggravated assault (police officer)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of handgun (under 18)

Fleeing to elude (police officer)

Stop sign violation

Additional charges may rise from the suspect’s actions from the December 20 incident.

