Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office reinstates mask policy

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has reinstated its mask policy.

All visitors are now required to wear a mask upon entry to the facility.

The sheriff’s office says the change was made out of an abundance of caution and due to the increase in COVID positivity cases around the nation and state.

If you’re sick or have had a recent exposure to someone who is sick, you’re asked to not enter the building.

A spokesperson adds that this policy is not a result of positive cases within the agency or inmate population - it’s simply a precaution.

The policy is effective immediately.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.