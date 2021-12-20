Two weeks of lane closures planned amid sanitary sewer repairs in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced two weeks of lane closures while sanitary sewer repairs are underway.

Crews with the city’s Water Resource Management Department are performing the repairs and road restoration work on Bragg Avenue, Burton Street, North Gay Street, and South Gay Street.

Work is scheduled to begin on the following dates:

Dec. 20- Dec. 22: Bragg Avenue, Burton Street

Dec. 27- Dec. 30: North Gay Street, South Gay Street at Samford Avenue

The city says schedules may change due to delays or the amount of work needed in each area.

