Warm for Christmas Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overcast skies for Monday will keep our highs in the mid-50s with that cool air still hanging around behind a cold front. Breezy conditions will persist over the coming days while rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday, so if you have any last minute shopping to do this week the best days will be Wednesday and Thursday weather-wise. Once the disturbance moves out that brings showers Tuesday, we will return to a much more settled weather pattern for the rest of the week with abundant sunshine as temperatures warm up quickly! Christmas Eve’s forecast will feature sunshine with highs in the upper-60s, and Christmas Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds while highs are in the 70s again. We will keep this settled pattern around through the end of the weekend to make for some beautiful weather for the kids to play outside with their new gifts!

