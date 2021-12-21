Columbus Civic Center holds second annual Christmas Food Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local families received some Christmas cheer - thanks to the Columbus Civic Center.

The Columbus Civic Center partnered with Feeding the Valley and T-Mobile to host their second annual Christmas Food Drive - handing out food to families in need. The goal was to feed 1,000 families in time for the holiday.

Lines started forming at 8 a.m. as dozens of cars filled the parking lot - that’s where cars were loaded with food boxes.

“Just a whole bunch of community involvement coming together helping out those that are a little bit less fortunate and might need a little helping hand this holiday season,” said Zak Debeaussaer, Vice President of Communications for Ignite Sports and Entertainment. “And we’re more than happy to help out and lend a hand and just be a part of the fabric of the community. We’re hoping to feed somewhere between a thousand to 1200 families here for this event and they’re starting to roll through - and it just you know - makes you feel good, helps them feel good- again it’s just a universal positive.”

Each family was given two food boxes - which included foods like ground beef, zuchini, eggplants, and beverages.

