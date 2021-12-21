Columbus fire marshal offers Christmas tree safety tips ahead of holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas is just days away, but it’s never too late to make sure you are celebrating safely to avoid a fire.

Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull provided some tips for staying safe during this holiday season.

Make sure your tree is watered daily. Shull says tree needs about a gallon each day.

Also, avoid using extension cords when putting lights on your tree and be sure that your tree is not near any type of heat source.

Shull explains that 40% of house fires happen between November and February.

“You need to have a big radius around your Christmas tree. I would suggest at least six feet. But then again, think about it, think about what kind of materials are around your tree. It could catch fire,” said Shull.

Shull recommends recycling your Christmas tree as soon as the holidays end.

