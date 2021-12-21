Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus fire marshal offers Christmas tree safety tips ahead of holidays

A Christmas tree fire can ignite and spread quickly.
A Christmas tree fire can ignite and spread quickly.(WGEM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas is just days away, but it’s never too late to make sure you are celebrating safely to avoid a fire.

Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull provided some tips for staying safe during this holiday season.

Make sure your tree is watered daily. Shull says tree needs about a gallon each day.

Also, avoid using extension cords when putting lights on your tree and be sure that your tree is not near any type of heat source.

Shull explains that 40% of house fires happen between November and February.

“You need to have a big radius around your Christmas tree. I would suggest at least six feet. But then again, think about it, think about what kind of materials are around your tree. It could catch fire,” said Shull.

Shull recommends recycling your Christmas tree as soon as the holidays end.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
11-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Columbus
The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Infantry Drive and Munson Drive in Columbus.
Early morning fire destroys Columbus home days before Christmas
Columbus Consolidated Government to hold hiring event

Latest News

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl appears in court
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: Police investigating shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Local business donates 2K face masks to Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
Local business donates 2K face masks to Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
Columbus fire crews respond to house fire on Olde Towne Dr.