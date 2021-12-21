Business Break
Columbus police making arrests in rampant car break-ins & gives warnings

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 has been reporting on the rise of car break-ins taking place in Columbus. These last few weeks, we’ve heard of thieves breaking into cars, even in broad daylight-- and sometimes armed with weapons.

The Columbus Police Department released a post on social media Monday saying they are aggressively pursing these criminals who are not only breaking into cars, but also driving off with the cars.

Sergeant Aaron Evrard told us thanks to tag readers, officers have been able to locate several stolen vehicles with stolen guns inside-- this, leading to arrests.

In one case last Wednesday, Evrard told us a victim was shot at by the person breaking into the car. Luckily, the victim was not hit by the gunfire.

“In some of the video footage that’s been going around online and some of the footage we’ve seen at the police department, we see people breaking into cars literally with a firearm in their hand,” Sgt. Evrard told us. “That obviously leads to a possibility of people being shot at. For that reason, we don’t want people approaching suspects who are entering automobiles to steal things.”

Sgt. Evrard said if you witness a car break-in, stay a safe distance back and attempt to take a picture of the tag number and video while it’s happening. He said call 9-1-1 immediately, and tell dispatch that a car break-in is in progress so that officers can get to the scene as fast as possible.

