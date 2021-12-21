Business Break
Columbus police warn against leaving unattended cars running after rash of auto thefts

(KOSA)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are issue a warning to drivers after a rash of stolen vehicles.

The warning: Do not leave running vehicles unattended.

Authorities say a large number of vehicles have been stolen from convenience stores and gas stations after drivers left their vehicles running. Police warn drivers that suspects could be waiting nearby and watching for motorists to do this.

For ever solution you may think of, criminals may have an answer to that, police urge:

  • Running vehicle with the door locked = Criminals break the window
  • Running vehicle without the key fob = Criminals steal the vehicle and don’t shut it off, having no need for the fob

Police also warn against advertising that keys are in the vehicle by leaving it running.

