Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman and teacher has pled guilty to stealing $240,000 from two local non-profit organizations.

59-year-old Trenna Denise Trice pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. District Clay Land on Monday.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation - Office of the Inspector General began an investigation into the financial activities of Trice in May 2019, following reports of significant casino losses sourced by an unidentified income stream, according to court documents.

The investigation into possible sources of income for her casino activity unveiled that her lone source of income was working as a teacher for the Muscogee County School District. Prior to teaching, she worked for a dental office and she worked as a volunteer campaign coordinator for the Columbus branch of the United Negro College Fund from 2005 - 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Trenna Trice abused the trust of two non-profits, a small business and many individual citizens when she choose to steal money intended for others to fund her gambling addiction,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I commend the FDIC-OIG investigators who unraveled her web of lies through their extensive investigation. Our office, along with our law enforcement partners, will do everything in our power to bring fraudsters to justice.”

Trice was responsible for organizing the annual Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball, UNCF’s primary fundraising activity, the Department of Justice reports. Her duties included collecting cash, credit card contributions, and check payments for donations and ticket sales, according to the DOJ.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that while the larger contribution checks from larger sponsorship companies had made their way to UNCF, Trice diverted numerous smaller contributions for her own personal use, the DOJ states.

Following questions of financial irregularities that were indicative of embezzlement, UNCF ended its relationship with Trice in 2017, according to the DOJ. Officials say it was later discovered that Trice had also been terminated by the dental office following similar allegations. Trice was also collecting donations for a nonprofit corporation known as SAMARC run by two former NBA basketball players who conduct an annual basketball camp for underprivileged kids in Columbus, the Department of Justice says.

“The criminal conduct in this case is even more egregious because Ms. Trice is a public servant, occupied a position of trust in charitable organizations, and stole from those organizations – all while pocketing the funds for her personal use,” said FDIC OIG Special Agent in Charge Kyle A. Myles. “The FDIC Office of Inspector General is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate matters of fraud which impact both the banking system and the community as a whole.”

The U.S. Department of Justice reports agents identified 109 checks and 265 credit card transactions fraudulently deposited into Trice’s own accounts without authorization.

Authorities say Trice told investigators that she had a crippling gambling addiction for the last decade and the money was stolen to fuel her gambling addiction and compensate for her gambling losses.

Trice said she was always careful to conceal her actions by using only outside ATMs to deposit checks with fraudulent endorsements and by changing the settings in the Square App to disguise that she was the actual recipient of a donation intended for others, the DOJ reports.

In total, with checks and credit cards, Trice is known to have stolen $240,259 from UNCF - $162,044, the dental office - $70,231, SAMARC - $7,784, and the Georgia Dental Society - $200.

Trice faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 29, 2022.

