UPDATE: Police investigating shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, one person was shot in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - at Wild Bill’s Party Shop. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The Columbus Police Department’s Assault and Robbery Unit are also on a scene on Wilmington Drive. Police believe the two scenes are related.

The Columbus Police Department’s Assault and Robbery Unit are also on a scene on Wilmington Drive
The Columbus Police Department’s Assault and Robbery Unit are also on a scene on Wilmington Drive(Source: WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for more details.

