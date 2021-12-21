UPDATE: Police investigating shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, one person was shot in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - at Wild Bill’s Party Shop. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The Columbus Police Department’s Assault and Robbery Unit are also on a scene on Wilmington Drive. Police believe the two scenes are related.

